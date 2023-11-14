Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf BMW S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.11.2023 - DE000HVB8B87
14.11.23 00:54
Das Instrument DE000HVB8B87 HVB EXP.CL 16.11.26 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.11.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8B87 HVB EXP.CL 16.11.26 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.11.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8B87
|HVB8B8
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|10.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|10.11.23
= Realtime
