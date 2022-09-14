Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf idDA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2022 - DE000LB3LC34
14.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3LC34 Safe-Anl Cap 22(28.09.29) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LC34 Safe-Anl Cap 22(28.09.29) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LC34
|LB3LC3
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
Aktuell
