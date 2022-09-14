Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf idDA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2022 - DE000LB3LC34




14.09.22 00:05
Das Instrument DE000LB3LC34 Safe-Anl Cap 22(28.09.29) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LC34 Safe-Anl Cap 22(28.09.29) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,00 € 102,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3LC34 LB3LC3 102,00 € 102,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		102,00 € 0,00%  09.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,00 € 0,00%  09.09.22
  = Realtime
