Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2022 - DE000LB3LBZ9




14.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3LBZ9 Safe-Anl Cap 22(22.09.28) SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LBZ9 Safe-Anl Cap 22(22.09.28) SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt Massiver Kursschub
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Stabilus SE


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,00 € 102,00 € -   € 0,00% 13.09./07:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3LBZ9 LB3LBZ 102,00 € 102,00 €
Werte im Artikel
8,34 plus
+1,09%
279,72 plus
+0,05%
26,96 plus
0,00%
102,00 plus
0,00%
7,98 minus
-0,72%
50,65 minus
-5,82%
11,87 minus
-36,79%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		102,00 € 0,00%  09.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,00 € 0,00%  09.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk löst Uran-Rallye aus - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...