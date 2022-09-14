Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2022 - DE000LB3LBZ9
14.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3LBZ9 Safe-Anl Cap 22(22.09.28) SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LBZ9 Safe-Anl Cap 22(22.09.28) SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2022: WARLB_01
Finanztrends Video zu Stabilus SE
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.09./07:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LBZ9
|LB3LBZ
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
Werte im Artikel
8,34
+1,09%
279,72
+0,05%
26,96
0,00%
102,00
0,00%
7,98
-0,72%
50,65
-5,82%
11,87
-36,79%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.