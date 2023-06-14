Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi-Aktienanleihe mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.06.2023 - DE000VU7U7P0
13.06.23 23:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU7U7P0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.06.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU7U7P0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.06.2023: WARVO_02_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,16 €
|100,59 €
|0,57 €
|+0,57%
|13.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU7H1K1
|VU7H1K
|101,16 €
|100,00 €
101,16
+0,57%
100,00
0,00%
40,27
-0,84%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,16 €
|+0,57%
|13.06.23
|Stuttgart
|100,97 €
|+0,38%
|13.06.23
