Multi-Aktienanleihe mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.06.2023 - DE000VU7U7P0




13.06.23 23:39
Das Instrument DE000VU7U7P0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.06.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU7U7P0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.06.2023: WARVO_02_ITM

