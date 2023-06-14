Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Lanx. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.06.2023 - DE000HVB7W83
13.06.23 23:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7W83 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)LXS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.06.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7W83 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)LXS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.06.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|13.06./00:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7W83
|HVB7W8
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|-
|12.06.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.06.23
