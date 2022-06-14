Das Instrument DE000HVB6R40 HVB BON.PRO Z14.06.27 ENL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.06.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6R40 HVB BON.PRO Z14.06.27 ENL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.06.2022: WARUN_04