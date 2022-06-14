Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Coves. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.06.2022 - DE000HVB6QY6
13.06.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6QY6 HVB BON.PRO Z14.06.27 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.06.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6QY6 HVB BON.PRO Z14.06.27 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.06.2022: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6QY6
|HVB6QY
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.