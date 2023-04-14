Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.04.2023 - DE000LB3PXL4
13.04.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3PXL4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 27.07.2029 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PXL4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 27.07.2029 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.04.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.04./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3PXL4
|LB3PXL
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.