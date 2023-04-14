Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.04.2023 - DE000LB3PX43




13.04.23 23:51
Das Instrument DE000LB3PX43 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.06.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PX43 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.06.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.04.2023: WARLB_01

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3PX43 LB3PX4 1.010 € 1.010 €
