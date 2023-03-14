Erweiterte Funktionen



14.03.23 00:18
Das Instrument DE000HVB7K61 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.03.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7K61 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.03.2023: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 12.03./21:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7K61 HVB7K6 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  10.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  10.03.23
  = Realtime
