Flex Invest Zertifikat 02/2027 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.03.2023 - DE000HVB7HD7
14.03.23 00:18
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7HD7 HVB Flex Inv.Z 15.02.2027 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.03.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7HD7 HVB Flex Inv.Z 15.02.2027 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.03.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.012,5 €
|1.012,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7HD7
|HVB7HD
|1.013 €
|1.013 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|-1,23%
|10.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|10.03.23
= Realtime
