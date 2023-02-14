Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf RWE. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.02.2023 - DE000HVB7FB5
14.02.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7FB5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.02.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7FB5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.02.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.02./21:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7FB5
|HVB7FB
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.02.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
