Express Plus Zertifikat auf He. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.12.2022 - DE000HVB7AK7
13.12.22 01:15
Das Instrument DE000HVB7AK7 HVB EXP.PL 14.12.26 HeidelCe WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7AK7 HVB EXP.PL 14.12.26 HeidelCe WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.12.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.12./00:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7AK7
|HVB7AK
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|08.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.12.22
