Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.12.2022 - DE000HVB7AJ9
13.12.22 01:15
Das Instrument DE000HVB7AJ9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.12.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7AJ9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.12.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7AJ9
|HVB7AJ
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|09.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|09.12.22
