Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Car. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.11.2023 - DE000LB4LDB4
12.11.23 22:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4LDB4 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 AFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4LDB4 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 AFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.11.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.11./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4LDB4
|LB4LDB
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|08.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|08.11.23
