Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Car. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.11.2023 - DE000LB4LDB4




12.11.23 22:13
Das Instrument DE000LB4LDB4 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 AFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4LDB4 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 AFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.11.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 10.11./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4LDB4 LB4LDB 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  08.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  08.11.23
  = Realtime
