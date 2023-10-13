Das Instrument JE00BKYRRV64 Drop-Back.Z 13.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2023: WARGS_04 The instrument JE00BKYRRV64 Drop-Back.Z 13.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2023: WARGS_04