Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf LV. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.10.2023 - DE000LB4JR48




12.10.23 23:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4JR48 Deep-Exp-Z 25.01.2030 MOH WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4JR48 Deep-Exp-Z 25.01.2030 MOH WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 12.10./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4JR48 LB4JR4 1.010 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  10.10.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  19.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...