Das Instrument DE000LB4JQZ9 Deep-Exp-Z 04.01.2030 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4JQZ9 Deep-Exp-Z 04.01.2030 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2023: WARLB_01