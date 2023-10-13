Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.10.2023 - DE000LB4JQZ9
12.10.23 23:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4JQZ9 Deep-Exp-Z 04.01.2030 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4JQZ9 Deep-Exp-Z 04.01.2030 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.10./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4JQZ9
|LB4JQZ
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|19.09.23
= Realtime
