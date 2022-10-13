Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Tot. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.10.2022 - DE000LB30YE9
12.10.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB30YE9 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB30YE9 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010
|1.010
|-
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB30YE9
|LB30YE
|1.010
|1.010
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010
|0,00%
|10.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.