Aktienanleihe Pro mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.09.2023 - DE000VM1FNE0
12.09.23 23:53
Das Instrument DE000VM1FNE0 Protect Pro Aktie v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM1FNE0 Protect Pro Aktie v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2023: WARVO_07_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.09./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM1FNE0
|VM1FNE
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.09.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.09.23
