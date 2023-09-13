Erweiterte Funktionen
DOTetc - ETC Group Physical . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.09.2023 - DE000VM1F023
12.09.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM1F023 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM1F023 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2023: WARVO_07_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,8956 €
|0,8749 €
|0,0207 €
|+2,37%
|12.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3GVKX6
|A3GVKX
|1,93 €
|0,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,8956 €
|+2,37%
|12.09.23
|Berlin
|0,898 €
|+1,81%
|12.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,8693 €
|+1,51%
|12.09.23
|München
|0,91 €
|+1,13%
|12.09.23
|Frankfurt
|1,1789 €
|0,00%
|17.07.23
