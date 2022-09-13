Das Instrument DE000PF99XH1 Exp.Bon.Z07.12.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99XH1 Exp.Bon.Z07.12.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2022: WARBN_05