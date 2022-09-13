Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.09.2022 - DE000PF99XF5
13.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99XF5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99XF5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2022: WARBN_05
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.09./17:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99XF5
|PF99XF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.09.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.