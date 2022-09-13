Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf Gold. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.09.2022 - DE000HVB7059
13.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7059 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)GOS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7059 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)GOS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2022: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.09./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7059
|HVB705
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.