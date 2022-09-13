Erweiterte Funktionen



13.09.22 00:04
Das Instrument DE000HVB7059 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)GOS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7059 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)GOS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2022: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 12.09./17:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7059 HVB705 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  09.09.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  09.09.22
  = Realtime
