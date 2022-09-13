Das Instrument DE000HVB7026 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(13.09.2027)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7026 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(13.09.2027)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2022: WARUN_02