Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf BASF [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.06.2023 - DE000HVB7VL1
13.06.23 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7VL1 HVB EXP.CL 15.06.26 BASF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.06.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7VL1 HVB EXP.CL 15.06.26 BASF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.06.2023: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7VL1
|HVB7VL
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|09.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|09.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.