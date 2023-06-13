Das Instrument DE000HVB7VL1 HVB EXP.CL 15.06.26 BASF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.06.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7VL1 HVB EXP.CL 15.06.26 BASF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.06.2023: WARUN_02