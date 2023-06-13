Erweiterte Funktionen



13.06.23 00:22
Das Instrument DE000HVB7UT6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.06.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7UT6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.06.2023: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 12.06./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7UT6 HVB7UT 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  09.06.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  09.06.23
  = Realtime
