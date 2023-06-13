Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe ProtectZertifikat a. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.06.2023 - DE000HVB7UT6
13.06.23 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7UT6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.06.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7UT6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.06.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.06./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7UT6
|HVB7UT
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.06.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.06.23
