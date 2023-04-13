Das Instrument DE000VU45AF3 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.04.2023: WARVO_06_ITM The instrument DE000VU45AF3 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.04.2023: WARVO_06_ITM