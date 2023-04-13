Erweiterte Funktionen



Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.04.2023 - DE000VU45AF3




13.04.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VU45AF3 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.04.2023: WARVO_06_ITM The instrument DE000VU45AF3 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.04.2023: WARVO_06_ITM

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 13.04./09:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU45AF3 VU45AF 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11.04.23
Stuttgart 100,06 € +0,06%  09:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...