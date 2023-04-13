Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.04.2023 - DE000VU45AF3
13.04.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU45AF3 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.04.2023: WARVO_06_ITM The instrument DE000VU45AF3 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.04.2023: WARVO_06_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.04./09:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU45AF3
|VU45AF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.04.23
|Stuttgart
|100,06 €
|+0,06%
|09:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.