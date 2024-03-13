Das Instrument DE000VD0Q1A4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(25) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.03.2024: WARVO_03_ITM The instrument DE000VD0Q1A4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(25) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.03.2024: WARVO_03_ITM