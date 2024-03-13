Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi-Aktienanleihe mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.03.2024 - DE000VD0Q1A4
13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VD0Q1A4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(25) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.03.2024: WARVO_03_ITM The instrument DE000VD0Q1A4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(25) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.03.2024: WARVO_03_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.03./09:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VD0Q1A4
|VD0Q1A
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.03.24
|Stuttgart
|102,07 €
|+2,07%
|09:09
Aktuell
