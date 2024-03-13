Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.03.2024 - DE000VD0Q0W0
13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VD0Q0W0 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)LOR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.03.2024: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VD0Q0W0 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)LOR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.03.2024: WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.03./13:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VD0Q0W0
|VD0Q0W
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.03.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.03.24
Aktuell
