Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.03.2024 - DE000VD0Q0W0




13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VD0Q0W0 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)LOR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.03.2024: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VD0Q0W0 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)LOR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.03.2024: WARVO_01_ITM

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 12.03./13:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VD0Q0W0 VD0Q0W 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11.03.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  11.03.24
  = Realtime
