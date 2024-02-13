Das Instrument DE000HVB8KL2 HVB BON.PRO 15.02.29 Mercedes WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.02.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8KL2 HVB BON.PRO 15.02.29 Mercedes WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.02.2024: WARUN_02