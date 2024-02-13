Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Express Aktienanleihe Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.02.2024 - DE000HVB8HN4




13.02.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB8HN4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.02.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8HN4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.02.2024: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 $ 101,25 $ -   $ 0,00% 13.02./09:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8HN4 HVB8HN 101,25 $ 101,25 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 $ 0,00%  09.02.24
  = Realtime
