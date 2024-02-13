Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Aktienanleihe Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.02.2024 - DE000HVB8HN4
13.02.24 00:56
Das Instrument DE000HVB8HN4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.02.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8HN4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.02.2024: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|13.02./09:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8HN4
|HVB8HN
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|09.02.24
