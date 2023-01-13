Das Instrument JE00BLS2WR53 EU STOXX 50 Idx Ct.23/25.1.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.01.2023: WARGS_01 The instrument JE00BLS2WR53 EU STOXX 50 Idx Ct.23/25.1.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.01.2023: WARGS_01