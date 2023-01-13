Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.23 00:53
Das Instrument JE00BLS2WR53 EU STOXX 50 Idx Ct.23/25.1.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.01.2023: WARGS_01 The instrument JE00BLS2WR53 EU STOXX 50 Idx Ct.23/25.1.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.01.2023: WARGS_01

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 12.01./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BLS2WR53 GK9FVH 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  06.01.23
