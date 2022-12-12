Das Instrument DE000PF99196 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.12.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99196 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.12.2022: WARBN_03