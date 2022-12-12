Das Instrument DE000LB358D1 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.02.2029 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB358D1 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.02.2029 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.12.2022: WARLB_01