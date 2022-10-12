Das Instrument DE000VV6YKW7 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.10.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV6YKW7 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.10.2022: WARVO_01