Protect Aktienanleihe auf Daim. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.10.2022 - DE000VV6YK17
12.10.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000VV6YK17 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.10.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV6YK17 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.10.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.10./17:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV6YK17
|VV6YK1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.10.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.10.22
