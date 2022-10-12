Erweiterte Funktionen



12.10.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000VV6YK17 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.10.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV6YK17 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.10.2022: WARVO_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 11.10./17:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV6YK17 VV6YK1 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  10.10.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  10.10.22
  = Realtime
