Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.09.2023 - DE000LB4G3W7




11.09.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4G3W7 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.11.2029 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.09.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4G3W7 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.11.2029 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.09.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4G3W7 LB4G3W 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  07.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  07.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 402% Drone Hot Stock erhält Vorbestellung nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...