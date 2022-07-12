Das Instrument DE000PF99TL1 Express.Z 13.07.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.07.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99TL1 Express.Z 13.07.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.07.2022: WARBN_03