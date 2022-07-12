Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Best Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.07.2022 - DE000PF99TL1
12.07.22 00:20
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99TL1 Express.Z 13.07.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.07.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99TL1 Express.Z 13.07.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.07.2022: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.07./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99TL1
|PF99TL
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.07.22
Aktuell
