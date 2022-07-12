Das Instrument DE000HVB6TP8 HVB BON.PRO Z12.07.27 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.07.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6TP8 HVB BON.PRO Z12.07.27 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.07.2022: WARUN_03