Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.07.2022 - DE000HVB6SW6
12.07.22 00:20
Das Instrument DE000HVB6SW6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.07.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6SW6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.07.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.07./18:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6SW6
|HVB6SW
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
81,40
+0,74%
101,25
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|08.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|08.07.22
= Realtime
