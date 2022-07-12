Erweiterte Funktionen



CHF Express Aktienanleihe Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.07.2022 - DE000HVB6S49




12.07.22 00:20
Das Instrument DE000HVB6S49 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)RHO5 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.07.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6S49 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)RHO5 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.07.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 CHF 101,25 CHF -   CHF 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6S49 HVB6S4 101,25 CHF 101,25 CHF
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 CHF 0,00%  08.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 CHF 0,00%  08.07.22
  = Realtime
