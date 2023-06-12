Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.06.2023 - DE000PD99CH0




11.06.23 21:37
Das Instrument DE000PD99CH0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.06.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99CH0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.06.2023: WARBN_06

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.06./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99CH0 PD99CH 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  05.06.23
