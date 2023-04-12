Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Plus Zertifikat auf Infineon. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2023 - DE000HVB7LZ2
11.04.23 23:55
Das Instrument DE000HVB7LZ2 TOP PLUS ZERT. 14.04.25 IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7LZ2 TOP PLUS ZERT. 14.04.25 IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7LZ2
|HVB7LZ
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|06.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|06.04.23
