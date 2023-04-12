Das Instrument DE000HVB7LY5 TOP ZERT. 14.04.25 IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7LY5 TOP ZERT. 14.04.25 IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2023: WARUN_01