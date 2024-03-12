Erweiterte Funktionen



12.03.24 00:34
Das Instrument DE000LB40RP8 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.05.2030 ENR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40RP8 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.05.2030 ENR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2024: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB40RP8 LB40RP 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  07.03.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  07.03.24
  = Realtime
