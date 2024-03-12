Das Instrument DE000HVB8N42 HVB BON.PRO 12.03.29 VW Vz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8N42 HVB BON.PRO 12.03.29 VW Vz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2024: WARUN_03