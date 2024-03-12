Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.03.2024 - DE000HVB8M50
12.03.24 00:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8M50 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8M50 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2024: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.03./23:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8M50
|HVB8M5
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|08.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|08.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
