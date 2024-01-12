Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 6M Best Express Airbag Z. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.01.2024 - DE000PD99XD5
12.01.24 00:46
Das Instrument DE000PD99XD5 B.Exp.Airb.Z 12.07.30 EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.01.2024: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99XD5 B.Exp.Airb.Z 12.07.30 EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.01.2024: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.01./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99XD5
|PD99XD
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|15.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
