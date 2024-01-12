Erweiterte Funktionen
18M Fix Kupon Express Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.01.2024 - DE000PD997S8
12.01.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD997S8 Fix Kupon Express v.24(25)PHI1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.01.2024: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD997S8 Fix Kupon Express v.24(25)PHI1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.01.2024: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.01./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD997S8
|PD997S
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|05.01.24
= Realtime
